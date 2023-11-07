The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Artturi Lehkonen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Lehkonen stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Lehkonen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Lehkonen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

