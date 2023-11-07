Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Devils on November 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Mikko Rantanen and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche host the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has scored 14 points in 10 games (six goals and eight assists).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Cale Makar has racked up 11 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|1
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Nathan MacKinnon has nine total points for Colorado, with four goals and five assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|8
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Jesper Bratt has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with seven goals and 11 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Wild
|Nov. 2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 29
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.