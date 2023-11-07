On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Josh Manson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

  • Manson is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Manson has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

