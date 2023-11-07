Nathan MacKinnon Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Devils - November 7
Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Does a wager on MacKinnon interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Nathan MacKinnon vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
MacKinnon Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, MacKinnon has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 21:19 on the ice per game.
- In four of 10 games this year, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In five of 10 games this season, MacKinnon has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- MacKinnon has an assist in three of 10 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability is 48.8% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- MacKinnon has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
MacKinnon Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|10
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|2
|5
|Assists
|0
