Valeri Nichushkin Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Devils - November 7
The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Nichushkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Valeri Nichushkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Avalanche vs Devils Game Info
Nichushkin Season Stats Insights
- Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:15 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Nichushkin has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In five of 10 games this year, Nichushkin has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In four of 10 games this year, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Nichushkin has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Nichushkin Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|10
|Games
|2
|6
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|1
