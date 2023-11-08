Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time out, a 134-116 win over the Pelicans, Caldwell-Pope put up 15 points and seven assists.

In this article we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)

Over 10.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Over 2.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Over 2.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per contest last year, 21st in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 43.3 boards per contest.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

The Warriors allowed 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 21 3 4 0 0 0 3 2/2/2023 32 18 3 2 1 1 1 10/21/2022 33 17 4 1 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.