How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Denver is 7-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank ninth.
- The 117 points per game the Nuggets score are 6.6 more points than the Warriors allow (110.4).
- When Denver totals more than 110.4 points, it is 5-0.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, the Nuggets averaged 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they did on the road (112.2).
- Denver gave up 109.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 115.3 in away games.
- The Nuggets made 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
