The Denver Nuggets (7-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Golden State Warriors (6-2).

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 117.0 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 106.1 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game, with a +46 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.1 points per game (13th in NBA) and give up 110.4 per outing (12th in league).

These two teams rack up 233.1 points per game between them, 4.6 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 216.5 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden State has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 29.5 -118 26.3 Michael Porter Jr. 17.5 -111 13.7 Aaron Gordon 15.5 +100 11.3

Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +500 +230 - Warriors +1200 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.