The Toledo Rockets (8-1) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) square off on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl in a clash of MAC opponents.

Toledo has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 24th-best in scoring offense (34.4 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game). Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 18.6 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 43rd with 22.3 points allowed per contest.

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Toledo Eastern Michigan 431.7 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.7 (132nd) 331.6 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.4 (71st) 227.2 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.3 (120th) 204.4 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (122nd) 15 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (74th) 15 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (55th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,592 passing yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 489 yards (54.3 ypg) on 89 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 136 times for a team-high 990 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

Junior Vandeross III's team-leading 406 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 48 targets) with one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 394 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres has compiled 16 catches for 280 yards, an average of 31.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 1,334 yards on 123-of-215 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 96 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Samson Evans is his team's leading rusher with 101 carries for 425 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Jackson has been given 81 carries and totaled 382 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 200 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue's 371 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 receptions on 62 targets with three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has recorded 283 receiving yards (31.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Hamze Elzayat's 32 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

