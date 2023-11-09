Artturi Lehkonen and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. If you'd like to wager on Lehkonen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

Lehkonen has averaged 19:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Lehkonen has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In four of 11 games this season, Lehkonen has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Lehkonen has had an assist twice this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Lehkonen has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Lehkonen has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 11 7 Points 9 3 Goals 4 4 Assists 5

