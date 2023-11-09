Having taken four in a row at home, the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 31 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank fifth.

The Avalanche rank 18th in the league with 37 goals scored (3.4 per game).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 11 8 9 17 6 7 53.5% Cale Makar 11 3 11 14 7 10 - Nathan MacKinnon 11 5 6 11 11 8 40.4% Artturi Lehkonen 11 3 4 7 4 4 30% Valeri Nichushkin 11 1 6 7 5 4 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.4 goals per game (44 in total), 25th in the league.

The Kraken's 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players