Will Bowen Byram Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 9?
When the Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Bowen Byram score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Byram stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Byram has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Byram has no points on the power play.
- Byram averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
