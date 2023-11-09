Thursday's game between the Colorado State Rams (1-0) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) squaring off at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 67-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Rams won their last outing 69-49 against Le Moyne on Monday.

Colorado State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 67, Alabama A&M 59

Colorado State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams had a +261 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They put up 72.3 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and gave up 64.2 per contest to rank 178th in college basketball.

Colorado State scored 69.4 points per game last year in conference action, which was 2.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (72.3).

The Rams posted 75.2 points per game last season at home, which was 4.9 more points than they averaged on the road (70.3).

Colorado State gave up 61.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.6 in road games.

