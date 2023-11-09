The Denver Pioneers (0-1) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ALT2.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

In games Denver shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 14-11 overall.

The Pioneers were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 319th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers averaged were 6.8 more points than the Mustangs gave up (65.9).

Denver went 15-8 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Denver averaged 5.9 more points per game (75.4) than it did away from home (69.5).

Defensively the Pioneers were better at home last year, allowing 71.3 points per game, compared to 79.1 in away games.

Denver sunk 4.6 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 4.3% points better than it averaged away from home (4.4 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

