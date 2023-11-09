The Denver Pioneers (0-1) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ALT2.

Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Denver Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
  • In games Denver shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 14-11 overall.
  • The Pioneers were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 319th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers averaged were 6.8 more points than the Mustangs gave up (65.9).
  • Denver went 15-8 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Denver averaged 5.9 more points per game (75.4) than it did away from home (69.5).
  • Defensively the Pioneers were better at home last year, allowing 71.3 points per game, compared to 79.1 in away games.
  • Denver sunk 4.6 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 4.3% points better than it averaged away from home (4.4 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCSD L 95-87 LionTree Arena
11/9/2023 Cal Poly - Hamilton Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center
11/16/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Mitchell Center

