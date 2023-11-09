How to Watch Denver vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (0-1) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ALT2.
Denver vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
- In games Denver shot higher than 43.3% from the field, it went 14-11 overall.
- The Pioneers were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 319th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers averaged were 6.8 more points than the Mustangs gave up (65.9).
- Denver went 15-8 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Denver averaged 5.9 more points per game (75.4) than it did away from home (69.5).
- Defensively the Pioneers were better at home last year, allowing 71.3 points per game, compared to 79.1 in away games.
- Denver sunk 4.6 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 4.3% points better than it averaged away from home (4.4 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCSD
|L 95-87
|LionTree Arena
|11/9/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/16/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
