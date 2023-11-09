Denver vs. Cal Poly: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Denver Pioneers (0-1) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Hamilton Gymnasium on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2.
Denver vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT2
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Denver Betting Records & Stats
- Denver won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Cal Poly sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark of Denver.
Denver vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Denver
|72.7
|133.5
|75.1
|141
|144.1
|Cal Poly
|60.8
|133.5
|65.9
|141
|129.2
Additional Denver Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Pioneers recorded were 6.8 more points than the Mustangs allowed (65.9).
- When Denver totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 12-8 against the spread and 15-8 overall.
Denver vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Denver
|13-15-0
|20-8-0
|Cal Poly
|17-11-0
|10-18-0
Denver vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Denver
|Cal Poly
|9-5
|Home Record
|6-11
|4-11
|Away Record
|1-13
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|63.0
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|56.6
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-9-0
