When the Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ross Colton light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).

Colton has no points on the power play.

Colton's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

