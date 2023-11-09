Should you wager on Ryan Johansen to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Johansen has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

