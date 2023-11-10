The Long Island Sharks (0-0) face the Air Force Falcons (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Air Force vs. LIU Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons shot 46.2% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 47.6% the Sharks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Air Force had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.6% from the field.

The Sharks ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Falcons ranked 351st.

The Falcons put up 13.1 fewer points per game last year (66.9) than the Sharks gave up (80.0).

Air Force went 6-0 last season when it scored more than 80.0 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

At home, Air Force scored 69.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.5.

At home, the Falcons gave up 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 68.8.

Beyond the arc, Air Force knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.6%) as well.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule