How to Watch Air Force vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Long Island Sharks (0-0) face the Air Force Falcons (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Air Force vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons shot 46.2% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 47.6% the Sharks' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Air Force had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.6% from the field.
- The Sharks ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Falcons ranked 351st.
- The Falcons put up 13.1 fewer points per game last year (66.9) than the Sharks gave up (80.0).
- Air Force went 6-0 last season when it scored more than 80.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Air Force scored 69.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.5.
- At home, the Falcons gave up 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 68.8.
- Beyond the arc, Air Force knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Portland State
|L 62-55
|Clune Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LIU
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.