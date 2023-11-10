Friday's game between the Air Force Falcons (0-1) and Long Island Sharks (0-0) going head to head at Steinberg Wellness Center has a projected final score of 79-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Air Force, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Air Force vs. LIU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Air Force vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 79, LIU 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. LIU

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-18.4)

Air Force (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Air Force Performance Insights

Air Force was 300th in college basketball last year with 66.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 86th with 67.1 points allowed per contest.

The Falcons struggled to grab rebounds last season, ranking worst in college basketball with 27.1 boards per game. They ranked 123rd by allowing 30.3 boards per contest.

Air Force dished out 15.3 assists per game, which ranked them 35th in the nation.

The Falcons committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

With 8.2 treys per game, the Falcons were 85th in the nation. They sported a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 95th in college basketball.

Air Force thrived when it came to defending against three-point shooting last season, ranking sixth-best in the nation in treys allowed per game (5.2) and eighth-best in three-point percentage allowed (29.3%).

Last season Air Force took 55.2% two-pointers, accounting for 65.5% of the team's baskets. It shot 44.8% from three-point land (34.5% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.