Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Moselle Open
In the semifinals of the Moselle Open on Friday, Alexander Shevchenko (ranked No. 63) meets Pierre-Hugues Herbert (No. 344).
In the Semifinal, Shevchenko is the favorite against Herbert, with -210 odds compared to the underdog's +160.
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Match Information
- Tournament: The Moselle Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, November 10
- Venue: Les Arenes de Metz
- Location: Metz, France
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Alexander Shevchenko
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|+1100
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|56.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.2
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Shevchenko beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4.
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Herbert defeated No. 70-ranked Luca van Assche, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
- Shevchenko has played 24.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In his 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shevchenko has played an average of 25.3 games (25.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past year, Herbert has played six total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.9% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.
- Herbert is averaging 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in one match on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Shevchenko and Herbert have not competed against each other.
