The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered.

    • Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thomas Jefferson High School at Dakota Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: Golden, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Legacy High School at Cherry Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: Greenwood Village, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Cherry Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: Greenwood Village, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Columbine High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: Golden, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

