Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Broomfield County, Colorado this week? We've got the information.

    • Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Legacy High School at Cherry Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: Greenwood Village, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North High School - Denver at Holy Family High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: Broomfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Fruita Monument High School at Broomfield High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on November 11
    • Location: Broomfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

