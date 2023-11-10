Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Broomfield County, Colorado this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Legacy High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fruita Monument High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on November 11
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.