How to Watch Colorado vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grambling Tigers (1-0) battle the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CU Events Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colorado vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Colorado Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was five% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
- In games Colorado shot higher than 38.4% from the field, it went 15-6 overall.
- The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 210th.
- Last year, the Buffaloes recorded 7.7 more points per game (69.9) than the Tigers allowed (62.2).
- Colorado went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 62.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Colorado scored 5.9 more points per game (71.3) than it did in road games (65.4).
- In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.5.
- Colorado made 6.3 treys per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Towson
|W 75-57
|CU Events Center
|11/10/2023
|Grambling
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.