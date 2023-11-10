The Grambling Tigers (1-0) battle the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CU Events Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Colorado Stats Insights

Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was five% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

In games Colorado shot higher than 38.4% from the field, it went 15-6 overall.

The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 210th.

Last year, the Buffaloes recorded 7.7 more points per game (69.9) than the Tigers allowed (62.2).

Colorado went 13-8 last season when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Colorado scored 5.9 more points per game (71.3) than it did in road games (65.4).

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.5.

Colorado made 6.3 treys per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule