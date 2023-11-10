The Colorado State Rams (1-0) will face the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Colorado State vs. Wright State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Colorado State (-10.5)

Colorado State (-10.5) Total: 156.5

156.5 TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 79.9 19th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd 333rd 28.4 Rebounds 33.6 69th 362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th 12th 16.5 Assists 15 49th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.