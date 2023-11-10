The Colorado State Rams (1-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-0) meet at Moby Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado State vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

Wright State's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Colorado State's .400 mark (12-18-0 ATS Record).

Colorado State vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 72.5 152.4 71.4 145.1 140.2 Wright State 79.9 152.4 73.7 145.1 149.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rams put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Raiders allowed (73.7).

Colorado State had a 9-5 record against the spread and a 10-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado State vs. Wright State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 12-18-0 18-12-0 Wright State 16-13-0 16-13-0

Colorado State vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Wright State 9-7 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 7-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.1 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.5 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.