How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (1-0) face the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Colorado State vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams made 48.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Raiders allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Colorado State went 14-11 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Rams were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Raiders finished 69th.
- Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Rams scored were only 1.2 fewer points than the Raiders gave up (73.7).
- Colorado State had a 10-5 record last season when putting up more than 73.7 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison
- Colorado State put up 81.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
- The Rams ceded 73.0 points per game at home, compared to 71.8 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Colorado State performed better at home last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 42.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 81-73
|Moby Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/17/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Moby Arena
