The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in El Paso County, Colorado this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Discovery Canyon High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10

7:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Columbine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 10

7:30 PM MT on November 10 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Delta High School at The Classical Academy