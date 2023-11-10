Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in El Paso County, Colorado this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Discovery Canyon High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Columbine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Delta High School at The Classical Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Delta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
