MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are five games featuring an MWC team on Friday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah State Aggies
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|Air Force Falcons at Houston Cougars
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wyoming Cowgirls
|8:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|Cal Baptist Lancers at San Diego State Aztecs
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Charleston (SC) Cougars at UNLV Rebels
|9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.