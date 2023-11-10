There are five games featuring an MWC team on Friday in college basketball play.

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah State Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) Air Force Falcons at Houston Cougars 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wyoming Cowgirls 8:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) Cal Baptist Lancers at San Diego State Aztecs 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Charleston (SC) Cougars at UNLV Rebels 9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10 -

