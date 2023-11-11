MWC foes will do battle when the Air Force Falcons (8-1) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Air Force vs. Hawaii?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 34, Hawaii 16

Air Force 34, Hawaii 16 Air Force has put together a 6-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Hawaii has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Hawaii (+19.5)



Hawaii (+19.5) Air Force is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Thus far in 2023 Hawaii has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) This season, four of Air Force's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

This season, six of Hawaii's games have ended with a score higher than 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 51.7 points per game, 4.2 points more than the total of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 40.5 42 Implied Total AVG 26.6 26.8 26.3 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 54.8 58.4 Implied Total AVG 33.8 30.3 36.6 ATS Record 2-6-1 0-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

