Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Air Force Falcons and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors square off at 11:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Falcons. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Air Force vs. Hawaii Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) Air Force 34, Hawaii 16

Week 11 MWC Predictions

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 91.7% chance to win.

The Falcons have beaten the spread five times in seven games.

There have been four Falcons games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 6.4 higher than the average total in Air Force games this season.

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rainbow Warriors have a 12.5% chance to win.

The Rainbow Warriors are only 2-6-1 against the spread this year.

Hawaii has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 18.5 points or more this year (0-1).

Rainbow Warriors games have gone over the point total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average point total for Hawaii this season is 9.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Falcons vs. Rainbow Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 30.2 14.4 41.0 16.3 30.7 13.0 Hawaii 21.5 34.0 21.8 30.0 21.2 38.0

