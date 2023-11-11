MWC foes meet when the Air Force Falcons (8-1) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

On the defensive side of the ball, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by allowing just 239.6 yards per game. The offense ranks 79th (368.1 yards per game). Hawaii has been sputtering on defense, ranking 13th-worst with 34 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 21.5 points per contest (107th-ranked).

Air Force vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Air Force vs. Hawaii Key Statistics

Air Force Hawaii 368.1 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.3 (79th) 239.6 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.7 (104th) 284.2 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 65 (133rd) 83.9 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.3 (27th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (127th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (125th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 163 times for a team-high 733 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

Jared Roznos' leads his squad with 332 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in five passes while averaging 14 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has been the target of six passes and racked up two receptions for 82 yards, an average of 9.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 2,768 yards (276.8 per game) while completing 62.2% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Landon Sims, has carried the ball 42 times for 202 yards (20.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Johnson has rushed for 198 yards on 34 carries.

Steven McBride's 785 receiving yards (78.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 47 catches on 79 targets with eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has 60 receptions (on 94 targets) for a total of 659 yards (65.9 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Alex Perry's 35 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

