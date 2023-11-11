Air Force vs. Hawaii: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Air Force Falcons (8-1) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rainbow Warriors will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Hawaii matchup.
Air Force vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Air Force vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-19)
|47.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-18.5)
|47.5
|-1200
|+720
Air Force vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Air Force has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Hawaii has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 19 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
