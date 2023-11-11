Andrey Rublev enters the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy after a strong showing at the Rolex Paris Masters, losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Rublev's first match is against Daniil Medvedev (in the round robin). Rublev's odds are +1400 to take home the trophy from Pala Alpitour.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rublev at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Next Round: Round Robin

Round Robin Tournament Dates: November 12-19

November 12-19 Venue: Pala Alpitour

Pala Alpitour Location: Turin, Italy

Turin, Italy Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rublev's Next Match

Rublev will get started at the Nitto ATP Finals by facing Medvedev in the round robin on Monday, November 13 (at 3:00 PM ET).

Rublev is listed at +145 to win his next contest versus Medvedev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Rublev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rublev Stats

In his last tournament, the Rolex Paris Masters, Rublev was beaten in the semifinals by No. 1-ranked Djokovic, 7-5, 6-7, 5-7.

Rublev has won two of his 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 58-24.

Rublev is 31-17 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Rublev has played 26.7 games per match in his 82 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rublev has played 25.8 games per match.

Rublev has won 26.1% of his return games and 82.8% of his service games over the past year.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rublev has won 82.6% of his games on serve and 24.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.