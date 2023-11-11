Best Bets & Odds for the Arizona vs. Colorado Game – Saturday, November 11
The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) have a Pac-12 matchup versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Arizona vs. Colorado?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 23
- Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Colorado has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.
- This season, the Buffaloes have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.
- The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arizona (-10)
- Arizona has seven wins in eight games versus the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).
- Against the spread, Colorado is 5-3-1 this season.
- The Buffaloes are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54.5)
- Three of Arizona's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.
- In the Colorado's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 61.5 points per game, seven points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Arizona
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.9
|57.3
|62.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|34.3
|37.8
|ATS Record
|7-1-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-7-0
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-1
|1-2
Colorado
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.9
|62.6
|63.3
|Implied Total AVG
|39.1
|39
|39.3
|ATS Record
|5-3-1
|3-2-0
|2-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|3-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
