Avalanche vs. Blues Injury Report Today - November 11
Here's a look at the injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (8-4), which currently has five players listed, as the Avalanche prepare for their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche rank 16th in the league with 40 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +5.
Blues Season Insights
- With 28 goals (2.3 per game), the Blues have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis' total of 33 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is sixth-best in the NHL.
- They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-250)
|Blues (+200)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.