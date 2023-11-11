The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) will host the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) on Saturday, with the Avalanche coming off a defeat and the Blues off a win.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2023 Avalanche Blues 4-1 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 35 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank eighth.

The Avalanche rank 17th in the league with 40 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 12 8 10 18 6 7 55.3% Cale Makar 12 3 12 15 7 10 - Nathan MacKinnon 12 6 8 14 12 8 42.5% Artturi Lehkonen 12 3 5 8 4 4 30% Valeri Nichushkin 12 2 6 8 5 5 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 33 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is sixth in the NHL.

The Blues' 28 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 26 goals during that time.

Blues Key Players