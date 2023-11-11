The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course will include Brandon Wu. The event is from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Wu at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

+5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brandon Wu Insights

Wu has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Wu has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Wu has had an average finish of 52nd.

Wu hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.

Wu will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -6 278 0 16 2 3 $2.3M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Wu has had an average finishing position of 35th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Wu last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 35th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Wu will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,270 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

Wu shot better than 42% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Wu fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Wu had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

Wu's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.1.

In that last tournament, Wu carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Wu finished the World Wide Technology Championship registering a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Wu recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

