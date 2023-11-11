The Arizona Wildcats versus the Colorado Buffaloes is a game to catch for fans of Colorado college football on a Week 11 schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

No. 23 Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arizona (-10)

Northern Colorado Bears at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Colorado State (-3.5)

Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: Air Force (-18.5)

