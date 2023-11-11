The Colorado State Rams (3-6) and San Diego State Aztecs (3-6) will face each other in a clash of MWC opponents at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Colorado State vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado State 29, San Diego State 23

Colorado State 29, San Diego State 23 Colorado State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Rams have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

San Diego State has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Aztecs have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rams a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado State (-3.5)



Colorado State (-3.5) Colorado State has four wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

San Diego State has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Colorado State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 46.5 points six times this season.

This season, four of San Diego State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 46.4 points per game, 0.1 points fewer than the total of 46.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.5 55.6 Implied Total AVG 32.3 32.3 32.2 ATS Record 4-4-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-2 1-3

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.9 49.7 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29.5 28.6 31 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

