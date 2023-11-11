When the Colorado State Rams play the San Diego State Aztecs at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Rams will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (-3.5) Over (46.5) Colorado State 29, San Diego State 23

Week 11 MWC Predictions

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rams a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Rams are 4-4-0 this year.

The Rams have seen five of its eight games hit the over.

Colorado State games have had an average of 54.8 points this season, 8.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, San Diego State is 2-2 against the spread.

Out of the Aztecs' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for San Diego State this year is 2.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rams vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado State 26.3 32.1 27.3 32.5 25.6 31.8 San Diego State 20.1 28.6 20.2 24.7 20.0 36.3

