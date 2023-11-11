The Colorado State Rams (3-6) will face off against a fellow MWC opponent, the San Diego State Aztecs (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. San Diego State matchup.

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-4) 47.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-4.5) 47.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Colorado State has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Diego State has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aztecs have been an underdog by 4 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the MWC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

