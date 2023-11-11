Colorado State vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Colorado State Rams (3-6) will face off against a fellow MWC opponent, the San Diego State Aztecs (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. San Diego State matchup.
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-4)
|47.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-4.5)
|47.5
|-205
|+168
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Colorado State has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- San Diego State has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aztecs have been an underdog by 4 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the MWC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
