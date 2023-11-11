The San Diego State Aztecs (3-6) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Colorado State Rams (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 46.5 points.

Colorado State sports the 63rd-ranked offense this season (391.8 yards per game), and have been less effective defensively, ranking 16th-worst with 432.4 yards allowed per game. San Diego State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 20.1 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 96th with 28.6 points allowed per contest.

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State vs San Diego State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado State -3.5 -105 -115 46.5 -110 -110 -160 +135

Colorado State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Rams' offense struggle, ranking -80-worst in the FBS in total yards (328.3 total yards per game). They rank 72nd on the other side of the ball (372.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

Over the previous three games, the Rams rank -79-worst in scoring offense (17.0 points per game) and -7-worst in scoring defense (26.3 points per game allowed).

Looking at Colorado State's last three contests, it has put up 250.7 passing yards per game on offense (78th-ranked) and has surrendered 175.0 passing yards per game on defense (64th-ranked).

Over the previous three games, the Rams rank -112-worst in rushing offense (77.7 rushing yards per game) and -79-worst in rushing defense (197.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their past three games, the Rams have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

Colorado State's past three contests have not gone over the total.

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Colorado State has posted a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Colorado State games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (62.5%).

Colorado State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Colorado State has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rams a 61.5% chance to win.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has recorded 2,696 yards (299.6 ypg) on 234-of-372 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 321 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Avery Morrow has carried the ball 65 times for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Tory Horton has hauled in 77 receptions for 848 yards (94.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 653 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 35 catches have yielded 542 yards and three touchdowns.

Mohamed Kamara has 9.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 9.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Colorado State's tackle leader, Jack Howell, has 68 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception this year.

Henry Blackburn has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

