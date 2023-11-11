The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Folsom Field in a Pac-12 battle.

Arizona is averaging 439.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 30th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats rank 39th, surrendering 334.2 yards per game. Colorado ranks 47th in points per game (30.7), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 33.9 points surrendered per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Colorado vs. Arizona Key Statistics

Colorado Arizona 389.7 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (35th) 469 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.2 (35th) 69.1 (132nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.2 (75th) 320.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.6 (21st) 7 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 2,882 yards on 270-of-386 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 63 times for 268 yards (29.8 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 29 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has run for 255 yards across 61 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has registered 60 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 783 (87 yards per game). He's been targeted 84 times and has four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has totaled 499 receiving yards (55.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Travis Hunter has racked up 458 reciving yards (50.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has 1,521 pass yards for Arizona, completing 76.2% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonah Coleman, has carried the ball 93 times for 565 yards (62.8 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 23 passes for 292 yards and one touchdown.

D.J. Williams has carried the ball 69 times for 314 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's 753 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has totaled 52 catches and seven touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has put together a 494-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 67 passes on 85 targets.

Tanner McLachlan's 31 catches have yielded 389 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arizona or Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.