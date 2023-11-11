The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites on the road versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each team has a dynamic pass attack, with the Wildcats 22nd in passing yards per contest, and the Buffaloes seventh. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Colorado is 5-3-1 ATS this year.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Arizona has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

