A pair of the nation's top passing offenses meet when the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) take college football's 22nd-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5), who have the No. 7 passing offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wildcats are massive, 10-point favorites. The over/under is 54.5.

Arizona is averaging 439.8 yards per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and rank 39th on defense, yielding 334.2 yards allowed per game. Colorado ranks 47th in points per game (30.7), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 33.9 points allowed per contest.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -10 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Colorado Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Buffaloes are accumulating 337.3 yards per game (-73-worst in college football) and conceding 476 (seventh-worst), placing them among the worst squads in both categories.

The Buffaloes are putting up 26 points per game in their past three games (16th-worst in college football), and conceding 33.3 per game (-77-worst).

In its past three games, Colorado has thrown for 287.3 yards per game (43rd in the nation), and conceded 297 in the air (-106-worst).

The Buffaloes are -125-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (50), and -43-worst in rushing yards allowed (179).

Over their last three contests, the Buffaloes have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Colorado has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's ATS record is 5-3-1 this season.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of Colorado's nine games with a set total.

Colorado has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

Colorado has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +310 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has compiled 2,882 yards on 69.9% passing while tossing 24 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has carried the ball 63 times for 268 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has run for 255 yards across 61 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has racked up 783 receiving yards on 60 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has put up a 499-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 71 targets.

Travis Hunter has racked up 458 reciving yards (50.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Jordan Domineck has five sacks to pace the team, and also has nine TFL and 34 tackles.

Trevor Woods, Colorado's leading tackler, has 49 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Hunter has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and four passes defended.

