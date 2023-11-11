Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Elbert County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Elbert County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Merino Jr Sr High School at Simla High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Simla, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
