Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Logan County, Colorado this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Logan County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Merino Jr Sr High School at Simla High School