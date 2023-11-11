How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:22 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer slate today, Santa Clara and Pacific take the pitch on ESPN+.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Lafayette vs Boston University
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch California vs Stanford
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Bellarmine vs Lipscomb
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch San Francisco vs Portland
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch St Mary's (CA) vs Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Pacific vs Santa Clara
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
