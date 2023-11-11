Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montezuma County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Montezuma County, Colorado this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montezuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Sedgwick County High Schools at Mancos High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Mancos, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.