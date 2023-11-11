The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-6) and the Northern Colorado Bears (0-9) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in a clash of Big Sky opponents.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FCS (32.3 points allowed per game), Northern Arizona has put up better results on offense, ranking 65th in the FCS by averaging 25.1 points per game. Northern Colorado has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-worst in points (13.8 per game) and 14th-worst in points allowed (34.7 per game).

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Northern Arizona 272.9 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.0 (66th) 473.1 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.1 (103rd) 113.6 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.7 (76th) 159.3 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.3 (48th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has thrown for 1,255 yards on 56.4% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

David Afari has carried the ball 131 times for 599 yards, with two touchdowns.

Darius Stewart has collected 261 yards (on 54 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson paces his team with 322 receiving yards on 27 catches with two touchdowns.

Blake Haggerty has 35 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 285 yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brayden Munroe's seven targets have resulted in eight catches for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has thrown for 1,154 yards (128.2 ypg) to lead Northern Arizona, completing 69% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Devon Starling, has carried the ball 112 times for 526 yards (58.4 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 18 passes for 158 yards.

This season, Chase Belcher has carried the ball 41 times for 196 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Coleman Owen's leads his squad with 562 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has caught 29 passes for 339 yards (37.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

BJ Fleming's 11 catches are good enough for 159 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Arizona or Northern Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.